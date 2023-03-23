Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Spring holiday Nauryz celebrates in Sofia

    23 March 2023, 15:24

    SOFIA. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of Kazakhstan together with the Technical University of Sofia, with the participation of representatives of the state bodies of Bulgaria, members of the Friends Club of Kazakhstan, journalists, the Bulgarian public and the Kazakh diaspora, celebrated the international holiday Nauryz, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    Ivan Kralov, Rector of the Technical University of Sofia, starting his opening speech at the event, noted the significance and relevance of the Nauryz holiday.

    In his welcoming speech, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria Viktor Temirbayev called Nauryz a bright symbol of our rich spiritual heritage, the inextricable link between generations, renewal and striving for a new life. He noted that Nauryz personifies peace and kindness, is filled with joy and love, has a deep philosophical meaning and global cultural significance, it is a holiday of unity and harmony, a truly nationwide celebration that strengthens friendship and mutual respect.

    During the event a documentary film about Nauryz was shown, a performance of Kazakh and Bulgarian folk compositions on the dombra and gadulka (an instrument similar to the kobyz) by Kazakh students was organized. In addition, a thematic photo exhibition dedicated to the spring holiday was opened within the walls of the University.

    The guests of the event were able to taste Kazakh national cuisine and enjoy the national flavour of an exciting and diverse cultural program that reflects the beauty and richness of Kazakh traditions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh, Russian foreign ministers meet in Moscow
    PM tasks to complete technical inspection of all heat distribution networks until Jun 1
    PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
    April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
    5 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments