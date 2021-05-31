Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Sports school students bicycle race took place in Nur-Sultan

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
31 May 2021, 10:30
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Sports school students took part in a mass bicycle race in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites the website of the city’s administration.

The event took place ahead of the Children’s Day as well as on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the country’s independence. It brought together around 200 athletes.

photo

The race’s participants competed in the 3km distance.

To wrapp up the event valuable gifts were affled off among the participants.

The race took place with all quarantine measures in place.

photo

photo

photo

photo


Events   Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan  
News
