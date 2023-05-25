Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 441.74 eur/kzt 476.15

    rub/kzt 5.51 cny/kzt 62.61
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Sports festival for kids with special needs to take place in Kazakhstan

    25 May 2023, 15:25

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Children Paralympic Games 2023 for kids with special needs will be held in Kazakhstan this year, Minister of Culture and Sports Askhat Oralov said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the Cabinet’s meeting, Minister Oralov announced a host of events are to take place across the country to popularize healthy lifestyle and sport among children.

    The inclusive sports festival Children Paralympic Games 2023 for kids with special needs aged 6-15 from all corners of Kazakhstan is one of them.

    According to Oralov, this year the ministry initiated a brand-new Qazaqstan Jastar Fest Sports and Youth Festival. Well-known athletes will promote healthy lifestyle and sport by sharing motivating videos on social media as part of the #Sports summer challenge.

    ‘I choose sport!’ countrywide challenge is expected to kick off on June 23 dated to the 25th anniversary of the Kazakh capital and the International Olympic Day.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Sport Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Council of young scientists to appear in Kazakhstan
    Investors plan to build sprinkling machines plants in Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan to host international choreography festival this summer
    Kazakhstan to meet Australia and Slovenia at 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals
    Popular
    1 Tokayev lands in Moscow for SEEC meeting
    2 TITR and ‘North-South’ can drastically change level of interaction and cooperation across vast Eurasia – Kazakh President
    3 One in a million: Dimash Kudaibergen turns 29
    4 Tokayev hails China’s Belt and Road as remarkable initiative on building continental strategic connectivity
    5 Kazakh Head of State arrives in Zaraydye concert hall to join EEF plenary session