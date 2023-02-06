Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Sports and health center opens in remote village in Atyrau rgn

6 February 2023, 09:45
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM A new sports and health center opened in Tushchykuduk village in Atyrau region, Kazinform refers to the regional akimat’s press service.

It was built under the Auyl–el besigi programme.

The total area of the sports complex is 818 square meters. It has games and fitness faculties, and a football ground.

Notably, such sports centers will also open in two more villages. A sports ground was built and commissioned last year in Akkistau village. Football grounds were built and repaired in some rural districts.


News