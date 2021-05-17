Sportii Analytics to provide analytical support to Kazakhstani tennis players

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakhstan Tennis Federation and Sportii Analytics have signed an agreement on analytical support, Kazinform reports citing the Federation.

The Kazakhstan Tennis Federation announced about the signing of a one year agreement to work with Sportii Analytics that will become an exclusive provider of analytic support to their top Davis Cup and Billy Jean King Cup players and to the players in their Junior player development program. Sportiii Analytics specialises in delivering world class tennis analysis to academy’s, federations and ATP/WTA top 100 players. Sportiii’s CEO is renowned tennis analyst and tennis coach Mike James who has previously worked with many professional players including Stan Wawrinka, Kyle Edmund, Miomir Kecmanovic and Iga Swiatek.

«We are very pleased to be working with Mike and Sportii Analytics. Analytics is becoming more and more important in professional sport and I like very much the practical way that Mike and his team work. The information is provided in a very user friendly way and I am convinced that this agreement can have a very positive impact on the work of your coaches and on the performance of our professional and junior players.» said Kazakhstan Tennis Director Dave Miley.

Mike James welcomed the new partnership with the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

«Kazakhstan tennis is fast becoming one of the best countries in tennis and currently has 6 players in the top 100 of the ATP/WTA rankings. Kazakhstan is also is in the World Group of the Davis Cup and Billy Jean King Cup. We have seen the improvements in all areas of the game in the country and Sportiii Analytics are committed to support further improvements in the standards and results in Kazakhstan tennis,» he said.