25 August 2022 11:58

Splendid September at Astana Opera

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A concert with the romantic name Pracht von September (Splendor of September) awaits residents and guests of Nur-Sultan on September 23 at Astana Opera’s Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall. Rarely performed instrumental trios by prominent German composers will be presented to the attention of the capital’s high art aficionados, the press service of Astana Opera informs.

The exciting program includes Carl Reinecke’s Trio for Oboe, Horn and Piano in A minor and Robert Kahn’s Trio for Clarinet, Cello and Piano in G minor. International competitions laureates, artists of the Astana Opera Orchestra – clarinetist Almaz Tokpanov, oboist Dariya Turabekova, horn player Marat Konusbayev, cellist Kurvanzhan Akhatov as well as pianist Elmira Sultangazina will demonstrate the nuanced art of ensemble performance.

The opera company’s principal soloist, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Aigul Niyazova will excite the audience with a brilliant performance of the song Der Hirt auf dem Felsen by the famous Austrian composer Franz Schubert to the lyrics by Wilhelm Müller.

This month, a rich repertoire will be presented at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall. Thus, on September 2, a concert Kyui Ghumyr will be featured for the listeners. It will be dedicated to the 125th anniversary of the dombyra player, kyuishi and singer Myugilsіn Akhmetqyzy (Aqqyz) and the 95th anniversary of the dombyra player, composer, kyuishi, People’s Artist of Kazakhstan Maghauiya Khamzin. The musical evening opens the 25th concert season of the Saryarqa Folklore Ensemble of the Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev State Philharmonic. The artistic director of the collective is the laureate of international and republican competitions Togzhan Zhakhin. As part of the anniversary concert, Myugilsіn Akhmetqyzy’s Qosbasar, Zhetim Qyz, Qairan Elim, Maghauiya Khamzin’s Gharyshkerler Valsi, Belgіsіz Soldat, Zhailau and other works will be performed.

Guests of the concert, the Gaziza Zhubanova State String Quartet under the direction of the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Yernar Myntayev, will perform kuis by Tattimbet and Tolegen Mombekov, arranged by Arman Zhaiymov and Kuat Shildebayev. This evening, the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Zhangali Zhuzbai, Kalken Kassymov, Bolat Takishev, Marat Nukeyev, Kairat Aitbayev, Yerbolat Sapuanov, Rustem Nurkenov, Amangeldy Saduov will present their work to the audience.

A musical journey to the banks of the river Seine will take place on September 18. The concert Romance Française will be held in the interpretation of the international competitions laureates, orchestra artists – violinist Anel Shakirova and cellist Kurvanzhan Akhatov, as well as pianists Anara Kamelinova and Bekzat Akhmerov. This evening will feature Camille Saint-Saëns’ Sonata for Cello and Piano No. 1 in C minor, César Franck’s Sonata for Violin and Piano in A Major, Gabriel Fauré’s Élégie for Cello and Piano, Maurice Ravel’s Rhapsody for Violin and Piano Tzigane.

The month will end with a spectacular production of Domenico Cimarosa’s Il Matrimonio Segreto. An effervescent comic opera will be held as part of the Piccolo Theatre project on September 28 and 29. Perfect for an opera buffa, the plot is full of entertaining twists and turns of events and funny situations, which, of course, are followed by a happy ending.

The premiere of the production at Astana Opera took place with great success in September-October last year in the 9th theatrical season. The original vision of the creative team including the music director and conductor the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin, artistic and stage director Ala Simonishvili (Italy) ensured success with the audience. Colourful costumes and sets were created by Italian theatrical designer Manana Gunia. Choreographer is the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Galiya Buribayeva, the opera company director is the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Professor Azamat Zheltyrguzov, technical director of the project is Victor Carare, and assistant conductor is the holder of the Order of Qurmet Ruslan Baimurzin.