Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Religion

    Spiritual Directorate of Muslims donates 255 ventilators to hospitals

    24 July 2020, 20:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - During an online press conference at the Central Communications Service under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the chairman of the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kazakhstan, Supreme Mufti Nauryzbay kazhy Taganuly spoke about the assistance provided to the population during the coronavirus pandemic.

    The «Zeket» Foundation under the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan held a campaign called «Give Hope to Life». Thus, thanks to sponsorship 255 artificial lung ventilation devices were delivered to local hospitals.

    In addition, with the direct participation of the SDM, more than 200 thousand families received food kits and medical face masks.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Charity Religion Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    Bodies of three workers killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events