Spiritual Directorate of Muslims donates 255 ventilators to hospitals

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
24 July 2020, 20:20
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - During an online press conference at the Central Communications Service under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the chairman of the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kazakhstan, Supreme Mufti Nauryzbay kazhy Taganuly spoke about the assistance provided to the population during the coronavirus pandemic.

The «Zeket» Foundation under the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan held a campaign called «Give Hope to Life». Thus, thanks to sponsorship 255 artificial lung ventilation devices were delivered to local hospitals.

In addition, with the direct participation of the SDM, more than 200 thousand families received food kits and medical face masks.

