Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan made a statement on coronavirus

    29 February 2020, 16:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan urges all to observe safety precautions amid coronavirus fears, its official website reads.

    Spread of the novel virus and growth of the number of infection poses a global threat. All international mass media report that many countries closed borders and take all measures to curb coronavirus spread.

    There are no coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan.

    The Spiritual Administration of Muslims calls on observing safety precautions in public places, follow warnings.

    If you have symptoms of infection, namely, a fever, dry cough and difficulty in breathing visit your doctor and avoid visiting public places, including the mosque, the statement reads.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Religion Pneumonia in China
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    2 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    3 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    4 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    5 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet