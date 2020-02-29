Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan made a statement on coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan urges all to observe safety precautions amid coronavirus fears, its official website reads.

Spread of the novel virus and growth of the number of infection poses a global threat. All international mass media report that many countries closed borders and take all measures to curb coronavirus spread.

There are no coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan.

The Spiritual Administration of Muslims calls on observing safety precautions in public places, follow warnings.

If you have symptoms of infection, namely, a fever, dry cough and difficulty in breathing visit your doctor and avoid visiting public places, including the mosque, the statement reads.