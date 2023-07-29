Special session on India-Kazakhstan relations held in Kolkata

KOLKATA. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India Nurlan Zhalgasbayev took part in a Special Session on India and Kazakhstan Emerging ties: Focus on West Bengal, Kazinform learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.



The event, organized by the Merchant Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) of West Bengal, was attended by more than 100 representatives of local large, small and medium-sized businesses, business community, public figures and mass media.

Taking the floor, the diplomat informed about the political and economic reforms in the country, new business opportunities and prospects of investing in the economy of Kazakhstan. Following the session, it was agreed to form a business delegation to visit Kazakhstan.

During the visit, Zhalgasbayev held a meeting with Vandana Yadav, Principal Secretary, Department of Industry, Commerce and Enterprises, Government of West Bengal, during which the sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects of trade and economic, investment cooperation, and discussed possible ways of its further development.

West Bengal, a state in eastern India, is the third largest economy in the country with a GDP of 21.5 billion US dollars. Since September 21, 2018, the office of the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan has been functioning in the state.