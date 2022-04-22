Special Representative of UN Secretary-General for Central Asia welcomes reforms in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin met with Natalia Gherman, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Central Asia and Head of the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA), Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The UN official was informed about the main provisions of the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s State-of-the-Nation Address «New Kazakhstan: the Path of Renewal and Modernization» and major transformations in the framework of building a New Kazakhstan, as well as the latest results of the investigation of January events.

Ms Gherman welcomed the reforms conducted in the country, aimed at modernizing the institutions of governance and increasing political competition, and expressed readiness to assist in providing expert support for the implementation of constitutional reforms. According to her, the UN takes note of the openness of the Kazakh authorities to investigate the tragic January events, including their willingness to receive representatives of the organization.

The parties also discussed a wide range of issues related to Kazakhstan's interaction with the UNRCCA, including in regional security and delivering humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.







