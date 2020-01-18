Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Development of the President's Message

    Special plan approved following II meeting of National Public Confidence Council – Erlan Karin

    18 January 2020, 15:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Advisor to the President Erlan Karin had a meeting with the members of the National Public Confidence Council, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As Erlan Karin posted in Facebook, the meeting discussed the new initiatives announced by the Head of State. A special plan was approved following the II session of the National Council. As per the plan, the relevant governmental authorities should draft bills on each initiative and report on implementation of the plan on a weekly basis.

    Recall that on December 20, 2019 the capital hosted the II meeting of the National Public Confidence Council under the chairmanship of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    National Public Confidence Council
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    3 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    4 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    5 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships