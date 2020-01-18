Special plan approved following II meeting of National Public Confidence Council – Erlan Karin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Advisor to the President Erlan Karin had a meeting with the members of the National Public Confidence Council, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As Erlan Karin posted in Facebook, the meeting discussed the new initiatives announced by the Head of State. A special plan was approved following the II session of the National Council. As per the plan, the relevant governmental authorities should draft bills on each initiative and report on implementation of the plan on a weekly basis.

Recall that on December 20, 2019 the capital hosted the II meeting of the National Public Confidence Council under the chairmanship of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.