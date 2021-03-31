Special economic zone of Turkic-speaking countries may appear in Turkestan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested creating a special economic zone of the Turkic-speaking countries in Turkestan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at the informal summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) President Tokayev emphasized the coronavirus pandemic has led to an unprecedented economic crisis and, that in turn, has resulted in lower trade turnover between the member states. For instance, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the Turkic Council member states totaled some $7 billion last year, that is 11.2% lower than in 2019.

According to the Head of State, increasing the trade turnover should be a priority for the Turkic Council member states.

«In this context, Turkestan has vast investment and economic opportunities. Taking into account its extensive natural resources, human capital and tourist potential I suggest creating a joint special economic zone of the Turkic-speaking countries in Turkestan,» President Tokayev said at the informal summit.

It bears to remind that the unofficial summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States is underway in a virtual format.

Participating in the online event were First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán, and Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States Bagdat Amreyev.



