Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

Special Economic Zone established in Petropavlosk

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
7 October 2019, 21:06
Special Economic Zone established in Petropavlosk

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Qyzyljar Special Economic Zone has been established in the North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional administration, this is the only special economic zone in near-border regions of Kazakhstan and Russia which includes production and processing of food products, construction materials, furniture, electronics and machine building. Tax preferences are provided for business.

«Dear friends, I would like to share good news with you. Today the Government of Kazakhstan decreed to establish Qyzyljar Special Economic Zone. It is a remarkable day for the North Kazakhstan region. 3,000 jobs will be created in the SEZ territory. At the first stage, the amount of investments will be KZT160bn. Qyzyljar SEZ will operate for 25 years. In this period we plan to manufacture products worth KZT1.5trn,» Governor of the region Kumar Aksakalov informed via his Facebook account.

Local authorities expect that investors from other regions of the country, non-CIS countries and near-border regions of Russia will express interest in joining the SEZ.

Industry   North Kazakhstan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone