Special Economic Zone established in Petropavlosk

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Qyzyljar Special Economic Zone has been established in the North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional administration, this is the only special economic zone in near-border regions of Kazakhstan and Russia which includes production and processing of food products, construction materials, furniture, electronics and machine building. Tax preferences are provided for business.

«Dear friends, I would like to share good news with you. Today the Government of Kazakhstan decreed to establish Qyzyljar Special Economic Zone. It is a remarkable day for the North Kazakhstan region. 3,000 jobs will be created in the SEZ territory. At the first stage, the amount of investments will be KZT160bn. Qyzyljar SEZ will operate for 25 years. In this period we plan to manufacture products worth KZT1.5trn,» Governor of the region Kumar Aksakalov informed via his Facebook account.

Local authorities expect that investors from other regions of the country, non-CIS countries and near-border regions of Russia will express interest in joining the SEZ.