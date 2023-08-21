Special commission to investigate into Kazakhstanskaya coal mine accident

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Labour and Social protection has set up a special commission to investigate into the fire in Kazakhstanskaya coal mine in Karaganda region which led to death of five workers, Kazinform reports.

The commission is led by Mussa Tanabayev, Deputy Chairman of the Industrial Safety Committee of the Ministry of Emergencies.

11 workers are getting hospital treatment now, nine of them in Karaganda and two – in Shakhtinsk, the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection says.

Fire extinguishing works are underway.

The issues of rendering assistance to the families of the deceased were taken under control.

As reported, the fire broke out on a conveyer band of Kazakhstanskaya coal mine on August 17 at 10:05 am. 227 workers were underground at the moment. 222 of them were safely evacuated. Five miners died. Their bodies were lifted to surface and identified.