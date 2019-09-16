Go to the main site
    Special commission to investigate fatal road accident at Shamalgan station, IID Ministry

    16 September 2019, 08:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A special commission has been formed by the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development to investigate the fatal road accident which took place at Shamalgan station in Almaty region, Kazinform reports referring to Ruslan Imankulov, Adviser to the Minister .

    According to his words, the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development has established a special commission to investigate the fatal road traffic accident that occurred on September 15, 2019 at the Aksengir-Shamalgan crossing in Almaty region. According to preliminary data, the bus driver died, nine passengers are injured.

    The commission included representatives of the Transport Committee and JSC «Kazakhstan Temir Zholy». Members of the commission responded to the site.

    As Kazinform previously reported, the train at full speed plowed into the bus at a crossing on Sept 15 at 07:20 p.m. on the Yekaterinburg-Almaty highway.

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences over the tragic traffic accident.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Almaty region
