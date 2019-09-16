Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Accidents

Special commission to investigate fatal road accident at Shamalgan station, IID Ministry

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
16 September 2019, 08:41
Special commission to investigate fatal road accident at Shamalgan station, IID Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A special commission has been formed by the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development to investigate the fatal road accident which took place at Shamalgan station in Almaty region, Kazinform reports referring to Ruslan Imankulov, Adviser to the Minister .

According to his words, the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development has established a special commission to investigate the fatal road traffic accident that occurred on September 15, 2019 at the Aksengir-Shamalgan crossing in Almaty region. According to preliminary data, the bus driver died, nine passengers are injured.

The commission included representatives of the Transport Committee and JSC «Kazakhstan Temir Zholy». Members of the commission responded to the site.

As Kazinform previously reported, the train at full speed plowed into the bus at a crossing on Sept 15 at 07:20 p.m. on the Yekaterinburg-Almaty highway.

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences over the tragic traffic accident.


Almaty region   Incidents   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires