Special commission to conduct all-round investigation into cause of Kazakhstanskaya mine incident

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting on the situation in the Kazakhstanskaya mine of ArcelorMittal Temirtau in Karaganda region, Kazinform cites Primeminister.kz.

Opening the meeting, the head of the Kazakh government expressed condolences to the family members and close ones of the miners died in the incident.

According to Yermaganbet Bulekpayev, governor of Karaganda region, a conveyer belt caught fire in the Kazakhstanskaya mine at 10:05am on August 17. Following an emergency response plan and evacuation of the workers, 222 out of the 227 mine workers were brought to the surface.

As part of the rescue mission, the body of one of the five workers remained in the mine was found at 5:20pm on August 17. The body of the second deceased miner was discovered at 8:10am today.

The search for three more miners is underway. The fire has not been localized yet due to high temperature, continuous smoke, and inaccessibility of the site.

As the first vice minister of health, Timur Sultangaziyev, said as a result of the incident 13 people have suffered. Nine of them were taken to the Makazhanov multiprofile hospital with toxic gas poisoning, including with carbon monoxide poisoning of serious degree. Two patients were transferred from the intensive care unit today. The patients’ state is regarded as moderate and stable.

Four more miners suffered from the fire were admitted to the central hospital in Shakhtinsk, of who two are now receiving out-patient treatment, and the other two are under inpatient treatment with their condition being regarded as moderate.

Following the meeting, the Kazkh Prime Minister instructed to ensure quality work of the Commission to conduct all-round investigation of the cause of the incident in the mine and provide all necessary assistance to the family members of those killed.

Smailov called on the emergency situations ministry and ecology ministry to promptly complete the industrial and environmental audits conducted at ArcelorMittal Temirtau to take corresponding solutions.

For his part, Kazakhstani Labour Confederation Secretary Murat Mashkenov stated the importance of reconsidering the Kazakh government’s agreement with ArcelorMittal, even rupture of relations.