Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Environment

    Speaker session on female glacier expedition to take place

    9 September 2019, 20:12

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Summer school of the female glacier expedition «Adventure of Science: Women and Glaciers in Central Asia» is now closed! Initiated by the UNESCO Almaty Office, the event offers women a unique opportunity for glacier experiences.

    In order to better enhance the ideas of increasing the participation of young women and girls in Central Asia in scientific expeditions, a speaker session will be held on September 10th, inviting participants and relevant speakers to share their event experiments. The event will take place in Central Asian Institute of Applied Geosciences, Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, the official website of the UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office reads.

    The event is open for everybody. No registration is required. Working languages: English and Russian.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Central Asia UNESCO
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Huawei Vice President on unique value of Huawei Cloud for Central Asian market
    President Tokayev visits neighborhood he grew up in
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    3 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays