Speaker session on female glacier expedition to take place

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
9 September 2019, 20:12
ALMATY. KAZINFORM Summer school of the female glacier expedition «Adventure of Science: Women and Glaciers in Central Asia» is now closed! Initiated by the UNESCO Almaty Office, the event offers women a unique opportunity for glacier experiences.

In order to better enhance the ideas of increasing the participation of young women and girls in Central Asia in scientific expeditions, a speaker session will be held on September 10th, inviting participants and relevant speakers to share their event experiments. The event will take place in Central Asian Institute of Applied Geosciences, Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, the official website of the UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office reads.

The event is open for everybody. No registration is required. Working languages: English and Russian.


Central Asia   UNESCO  
