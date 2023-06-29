Speaker Ashimbayev sums up results of 1st session of Senate of 8th convocation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The final sitting of the Kazakh Senate of the first session of the 8th convocation took place in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev praised deputies of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament for doing a tremendous work and endorsing 25 laws in a three-month period. Those laws, in his words, included the ones aimed at improving the lives of Kazakhstani citizens as well as Kazakhstan’s economic development and social protection of the population.

The Senate Speaker noted that the final sitting adopted a number of important laws, including those related to the illegally appropriated assets. These laws, according to him, were developed with a view to implement the initiatives of the Head of State in the best interests of Kazakhstan.

Speaker Ashimbayev also stressed the relevance of approving the amendments to the law on online platforms and online ads.