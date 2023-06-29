Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 441.11 eur/kzt 485.4

    rub/kzt 4.88 cny/kzt 61.26
Weather:
Astana+30+32℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parliament

    Speaker Ashimbayev sums up results of 1st session of Senate of 8th convocation

    29 June 2023, 17:59

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The final sitting of the Kazakh Senate of the first session of the 8th convocation took place in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev praised deputies of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament for doing a tremendous work and endorsing 25 laws in a three-month period. Those laws, in his words, included the ones aimed at improving the lives of Kazakhstani citizens as well as Kazakhstan’s economic development and social protection of the population.

    The Senate Speaker noted that the final sitting adopted a number of important laws, including those related to the illegally appropriated assets. These laws, according to him, were developed with a view to implement the initiatives of the Head of State in the best interests of Kazakhstan.

    Speaker Ashimbayev also stressed the relevance of approving the amendments to the law on online platforms and online ads.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Senate Parliament Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Fire erupts in Bayanaul natural reserve
    Kazakhstan appoints new vice minister of agriculture
    Uzbekistan eyes to create major assembly plants for agricultural machinery in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan
    Kazakh singer Sherkhan Arystan wins grand prix of children’s music contest Vitebsk
    Popular
    1 Death toll in Kenya from starvation cult climbs to 372
    2 Head of State extends Bastille Day congratulations to French President
    3 July 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 Kazakh singer Sherkhan Arystan wins grand prix of children’s music contest Vitebsk
    5 Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 14