SPEA conducts research on three-day weekends

SHARJAH. KAZINFORM The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) recently completed an extensive study to evaluate the impact of the government of the Emirate of Sharjah's decision to implement a four-day working week and a three-day weekend. The study was conducted with the assistance of 31,198 families of students from 70 different nationalities, 7,000 teachers and administrators, and 127 schools.

Dr. Muhadithah Al Hashemi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, stated that the study revealed significant improvements in indicators of academic achievement, productivity, and mental well-being, WAM reports.

Director of the SPEA, Ali Al Hosani, reported that the research indicated a 77 percent increase in academic achievement among students and a 78 percent increase in social skills and interactions among students. The study also found that the change in school hours was in line with the global standard. Additionally, the research showed a 74 percent increase in students' problem-solving abilities, a 73 percent increase in their time management skills, a 78 percent increase in students' academic performance on given assignments, and an 88 percent increase in students' capacity for spending quality time with their families.

The Sharjah Executive Council conducted research on implementing the four-day workweek across the emirate and found that the new work system had a significant beneficial impact on several indicators and factors related to the work environment and employee productivity.



