Spanish passions unfolded onstage in Kazakh capital

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Giuseppe Verdi’s operatic masterpiece Don Carlos was a great success at the Astana Opera on June 16 and 17 under the baton of the opera house’s principal conductor, world-famous Maestro Alan Buribayev. On these days, the artists’ significant debuts as the story’s heroes took place in the performance.

For the famous soprano Bibigul Zhanuzak, principal soloist of the opera company, performing the main female character of Giuseppe Verdi’s most large-scale opera, Élisabeth de Valois, was much-anticipated, Kazinform cites the Astana Opera’s press office.

«I have been pursuing this role for many years. Whatever the part, if you learn and process it correctly, you will get a wonderful portrayal. It is an amazing feeling to understand who Élisabeth is, where she comes from, and what her inner world is like. I also note that it is a great responsibility and joy for me to portray this heroine. In the past, I have already performed the part of Turandot in Puccini’s eponymous opera, and although both of them are princesses of the world, these characters, by their nature, differ from each other, like heaven and earth. In Élisabeth I see myself, my attitude to life, morality, and kindness. I can’t say that it was so difficult for me to convey this heroine to the audience. Vocal performance here requires great skill, since Verdi’s works require a great range and strong technique,» Bibigul Zhanuzak shared.

«I myself am from a very simple family, and Élisabeth is an aristocrat, of royal blood. Therefore, in order to master this portrayal, I searched a lot, studied, watched videos, tried to take an example from some of the greatest opera singers in the world, how they carried themselves, how their vocal intonations sounded. With each stage performance, my interpretation of the heroine will unfold further and deeper, growing along with me. In addition, I would like to mention that we were lucky to perform this production together with a guest soloist, celebrated bass Barseg Tumanyan, who presented King Philippe II. It is a great feeling to go onstage with a world-renowned performer of such a level, from whom you can learn a lot,» the artist said.

Also on this day tenor Sayan Issin, the opera house’s soloist and the Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendee, took the stage for the first time in the title role of Don Carlos. His colleague, baritone Rassul Zharmagambetov, also a soloist and the academy attendee, made his debut as Rodrigo di Posa. Another debut in the performance was made by the academy attendee bass Valeriy Selivanov, as the Monk.

The opera company soloists of the capital’s opera house performed the heroes of the outstanding Italian composer’s opera on those days. The symphony orchestra, choir, ballet dancers and supernumeraries of the Astana Opera also took part in the performances. The principal choirmaster is Yerzhan Dautov, the opera company director is Azamat Zheltyrguzov.