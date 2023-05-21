Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 448.31 eur/kzt 484.22

    rub/kzt 5.62 cny/kzt 64.03
Weather:
Astana+20+22℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Spanish F-18 fighter crashes at air force base

    21 May 2023, 12:44

    MADRID. KAZINFORM An F-18 multi-use fighter belonging to the Spanish Air Force crashed on Saturday at the air force base on the outskirts of the city of Zaragoza, northeast Spain, causing injury to the pilot's legs.

    The accident happened at around 12:10 p.m. local time (1010 GMT), while the pilot was practicing maneuvers ahead of a forthcoming airshow at the base, Xinhua reports.

    The pilot «has ejected successfully, and the plane has fallen within the perimeter of the base,» the Spanish Air Force confirmed, adding that the pilot «is already in the hospital and his life is not in danger.»

    The aircraft exploded on impact, and the causes of the accident are being investigated.

    This is not the first accident involving an F-18 in Spain. There have been several reported accidents with the aircraft since Spain began to use the F-18 in 1986. The most recent accident happened in 2017 when an F-18 crashed on take-off from Torrejon de Ardoz base, killing the pilot.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Amazon deforestation down 36%
    S. Korea to complete assembly of homegrown space rocket Nuri for this week's launch
    Flood-ravaged Emilia-Romagna remains on red alert
    At least 800,000 people in need of urgent aid in Myanmar due to Cyclone Mocha
    Popular
    1 May 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    2 May 21. Today's Birthdays
    3 Italy's PM not to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan as floods hit country
    4 Andrey Golubev eases into Turin Challenger finals
    5 Elena Rybakina wins Italian Open crown, becomes World No.4