Spain's tourist numbers plummet in blighted summer season

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
2 September 2020, 12:41
MADRID. KAZINFORM International tourism to Spain collapsed in the first two months of a summer season blighted by travel restrictions and a gradual rebound in coronavirus cases following the end of a draconian lockdown.

In July there was a 75 percent tourist numbers to the country, the second-most visited in the world last year. Tourist spending that month also dropped 79.5 percent compared to the previous year, according to the latest figures from the Spanish national statistics institute (INE) Tuesday, EFE-EPA reports.

