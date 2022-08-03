Spain’s avocados, olives drying up amid crippling drought

MALAGA. KAZINFORM The drought affecting Spain’s southern region of Andalusia is costing local farmers their avocado plantations as well as reducing the production of table olives, a staple in the Mediterranean diet, EFE reports.

Record-high temperatures and unprecedented low rainfall this year have caused severe droughts across parts of Europe, affecting watershed environments and their biodiversity, like what is happening in Andalusia.

The drought is forcing farmers in the southern region to sacrifice parts of their avocado plantations to save the rest and the lack of water means olives cannot ripen fully





Photo: efe.com