Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Spain’s avocados, olives drying up amid crippling drought

    3 August 2022 11:47

    MALAGA. KAZINFORM The drought affecting Spain’s southern region of Andalusia is costing local farmers their avocado plantations as well as reducing the production of table olives, a staple in the Mediterranean diet, EFE reports.

    Record-high temperatures and unprecedented low rainfall this year have caused severe droughts across parts of Europe, affecting watershed environments and their biodiversity, like what is happening in Andalusia.

    The drought is forcing farmers in the southern region to sacrifice parts of their avocado plantations to save the rest and the lack of water means olives cannot ripen fully


    Photo: efe.com
    #World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 1,505 patients with COVID-19 treated in hospitals – Healthcare Ministry