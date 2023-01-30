Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 460.43 eur/kzt 501.04

    rub/kzt 6.65 cny/kzt 67.89
Weather:
Astana-12-14℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Spain's annual inflation rises to 5.8% in January

    30 January 2023, 18:40

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Spain’s annual consumer inflation rose to 5.8% in January, much above than market forecast, according to flash data released on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The preliminary figure was up from 5.7% in December 2022, a 13-month low, as fuel price hike accelerated in January.

    Meanwhile, clothing, footwear and electricity prices decreased from a year ago.

    The market estimate was at 4.9% year-on-year in January's consumer prices.

    On a monthly basis, Spain's consumer price index (CPI) fell 0.3% in January, following a 0.2% rise last December.


    Photo:aa.com.tr

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Economy World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Law on bankruptcy and restoration of solvency in Kazakhstan: why it is important
    Popular
    1 Ilyas Ospanov appointed as new Kazakh vice minister of industry and infrastructure development
    2 People’s Party of Kazakhstan approves list of candidates for Majilis elections
    3 COVID-19 tests for China arrivals to be extended in Italy
    4 Kazakhstan names new vice minister of information and social development
    5 Skatov of Kazakhstan fails to claim his 2nd Challenger title with loss to Argentinian Federico Coria