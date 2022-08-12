Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 476.18 eur/kzt 485.56

    rub/kzt 7.76 cny/kzt 70.34
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Spain’s annual inflation hits 10.8% in July, highest since 1984

    12 August 2022 16:50

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM Spain's annual inflation rose to 10.8% in July, above market expectations of 10.6%, hitting the highest level since 1984, official data showed, Anadolu Agency reported.

    The increase in inflation is largely driven by the rising cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages, and electricity.

    The figure was 10.2% in June.

    Spain’s National Statistics Institute said housing increased its variation by four points to 23%.

    Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages also surged to 13.5%, the highest since January 1994.

    Excluding cost of food and energy, core inflation rose to 6.1%, the highest since January 1993.


    Photo: aa.com.tr




    #World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 66 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 August 20. Today's Birthdays
    3 Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin
    4 Quake jolts 349 km away from Almaty
    5 Over 858,000 teens complete COVID-19 vaccination cycle