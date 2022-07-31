Go to the main site
    • Spain reports 2nd monkeypox-related death

    31 July 2022 11:16

    MADRID. KAZINFORM Spanish health authorities on Saturday reported the country’s second monkeypox-related death.

    It was the third confirmed monkeypox death outside Africa, after Brazil on Friday confirmed a patient had died from the illness, EFE reports.

    Spain currently has the largest monkeypox outbreak in Europe, with some 4,298 recorded cases, according to its national epidemiological monitoring network RENAVE.

    The first monkeypox death in Spain was reported in the northeast Valencia region by health authorities on Friday and was caused by encephalitis — swelling of the brain — triggered by the infection.

    Photo: EFE/Kiko Huesca
