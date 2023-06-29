Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 441.11 eur/kzt 485.4

    rub/kzt 4.88 cny/kzt 61.26
Weather:
Astana+30+32℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Spain records 1st deaths from summer heatwave as 2 farmers die

    29 June 2023, 21:41

    GENEVA. KAZINFORM - First deaths from heatwave have been recorded in Spain as two farmers have lost their lives due to high temperatures, authorities said on Wednesday, Kazinform cites Anadolu Agency.

    A 46-year-old farmer died in Cinco Casas area of Ciudad Real on Tuesday, Francisco Martinez Arroyo, the minister of agriculture, water and rural development of the autonomous Castilla-La Mancha region, said.

    «This heatwave is terrible,» Martinez said on Twitter, urging farmers who carry out their work in open air to take protective measures against the heatwave.

    Another farmer, 47, died after he collapsed while plowing the land in the Aznalcollar town of Seville on Saturday, according to the Spanish Health Ministry.

    During the first heatwave of the summer, which began last weekend and expected to last until Friday, the maximum temperatures were recorded as Andalusia saw 44 degrees Celsius (111.2 degrees Fahrenheit).

    A warning for intense heat was issued in eight communities on Monday. Two of them, Cordovan countryside and Seville, has a red alert.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Natural disasters World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    ‘Warning signal’: Steaming North Atlantic, El Nino to turn up world heat
    Government meeting on water supply to farmers in southern regions takes place
    For 2nd day running, world hits new record hottest day ever
    Popular
    1 Death toll in Kenya from starvation cult climbs to 372
    2 Head of State extends Bastille Day congratulations to French President
    3 July 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 Kazakh singer Sherkhan Arystan wins grand prix of children’s music contest Vitebsk
    5 Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 14