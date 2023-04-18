Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451 eur/kzt 494.88

    rub/kzt 5.53 cny/kzt 65.58
Weather:
Astana+16+18℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Spain performs 1st fully robotic lung transplant

    18 April 2023, 12:51

    GENEVA. KAZINFORM A hospital in Spain has successfully performed the first fully robotic lung transplant through a small incision.

    Albert Jauregui, the head of the Thoracic Surgery and Lung Transplant Service of Vall d'Hebron Hospital in Barcelona, shared the details of the pioneering technique on Monday in a press briefing, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Underlining that lung transplants are «aggressive» surgeries because they require an incision to be made in a large part of the chest and breaking of the ribs in order to reach the organs, he said with the new technique they were able to replace the organ from «a small incision below the sternum, without breaking the ribs.»

    Jauregui said that the operation was carried out at the end of February and lasted about 5 hours.

    He added that a similar surgery has so far only been performed at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, but robotic surgery has been only partially used there.

    For his part, the patient, Xavier, 65, said that he is «delighted» with the result, because during the postoperative period «the pain level has been zero.»

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    World News Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    SPEA conducts research on three-day weekends
    India to become world's most populous country in April: UN
    Paris hospital temporarily closes emergency room due to staff shortages
    Brazil’s National Museum launches first printed catalog of rare works
    Popular
    1 Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
    2 Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
    3 Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
    4 Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
    5 Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9