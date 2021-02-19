Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Spain issues postal stamp to mark 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence

    19 February 2021, 19:13

    MADRID. KAZINFORM – A postal stamp to commemorate 30 years of independence of Kazakhstan has been issued in Spain, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    The Kazakh Embassy-led project marks the historic 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence.

    The stamp depicts the logo of the 30th independence anniversary, with the Spanish inscription and indication of the dates.

    The stamp, which is a visiting card of postal correspondence, is the indication of how significant the date for Kazakhstan.

    It is planned to hold a special cancellation ceremony and send the stamps to philatelic organizations of Spain.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events World News Kazakhstan 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Every 5th EU citizen lives at risk of poverty, social exclusion
    Head of State Tokayev holds meeting with Citigroup CEO David Livingstone
    Popular
    1 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    2 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    3 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    4 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    5 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea