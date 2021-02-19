Spain issues postal stamp to mark 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence

MADRID. KAZINFORM – A postal stamp to commemorate 30 years of independence of Kazakhstan has been issued in Spain, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The Kazakh Embassy-led project marks the historic 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence.

The stamp depicts the logo of the 30th independence anniversary, with the Spanish inscription and indication of the dates.

The stamp, which is a visiting card of postal correspondence, is the indication of how significant the date for Kazakhstan.

It is planned to hold a special cancellation ceremony and send the stamps to philatelic organizations of Spain.



