    Spain faces worst heat wave of summer as temperatures reach 40C

    10 August 2023, 11:35

    MADRID. KAZINFORM Spain’s worst heat wave of the summer so far was peaking on Wednesday, with temperatures in excess of 40C reported across the country.

    The high temperatures could break records and aggravate the risk of wildfires, Spain’s meteorology agency Aemet said.

    Aemat warned that the heatwave was expected to continue until Sunday, although temperatures will begin to fall from Thursday in the northern region of Cantabria, EFE reports.

    Temperatures could reach 42C in Madrid and Cuenca in central Spain, while in Granada and Jaen in the southern region of Andalusia, thermometers could reach 44C.

    High temperatures have caused the deaths of 1,320 people since June 1 in Spain, 63% fewer than the same period of 2022, according to data from the Spanish Institute of Health Carlos III (ISCIII).

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

