Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Spain enters long-term drought after another abnormally warm winter

17 March 2023, 21:40
Spain enters long-term drought after another abnormally warm winter Photo: aa.com.tr

OVIEDO. KAZINFORM-Spain is officially in a state of long-term drought after registering another warmer-than-average winter, according to a report released on Friday by Spain’s state meteorological agency AEMET, Kazinform cites Anadolu Agency.

For the first time on record, Spain has seen five unusually warm winters in a row. However, AEMET says the effects of a warming climate are seen in Spain most acutely in the summer months.
This winter, despite moments of chilly temperatures, there were no official «cold waves.» Instead, temperatures were an average of 0.8 C (1.44 F) warmer than usual in Peninsular Spain.
At the same time, Spain saw its hottest December on record.
While Spain received slightly more precipitation than normal this winter, it wasn’t enough to pull the country out of a drought.
Since Spain has been in a state of drought since January 2022, it officially entered into the category of long-term drought this winter, which Spain defines as lasting at least 12 months.
While the situation is worrying, especially around Spain’s Mediterranean coast, AEMET said that the country has experienced significantly worse droughts in the early 1980s, the mid-1990s, and from 2005 to 2009.
Even so, Catalonia has already imposed water limitations on individuals and businesses, which, among other things, forbid watering public green spaces.
While AEMET said that it is hard to predict what will happen this spring, it forecasts average levels of rainfall and warmer-than-usual temperatures.
The summer is even more challenging to predict accurately, but the weather agency said signs point to another abnormally hot summer that could be marked by major forest fires.


Related news
Environmental ‘terrorists’ cause more than 100 fires in northern Spain: Local authorities
Cold snap forecast for Astana in 3 coming days
Теги:
Read also
Cancer cases expected to rise by 55% by 2040 compared to 2020
Africa has highest compliance rate with Paris Climate Agreement: UNEP
Türkiye on track to complete first nuclear power plant this year
Sri Lanka revises tourism targets due to positive trends
Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
Famed Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto mourned across the world
Tourism must adapt to post-pandemic environment to drive growth in Emerging Asia
Türkiye earthquake survivor baby reunited with mother after 54 days
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10

News