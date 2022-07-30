Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Spain confirms Europe's first-known monkeypox-related death

    30 July 2022 14:36

    MADRID. KAZINFORM Spain has reported its first monkeypox-related death in what is Europe's first known death and the second outside of Africa in the current outbreak.

    The country's health ministry confirmed the death on Friday, WAM reports.

    In its latest report, the Spanish Health Ministry said 4,298 cases had been confirmed in the country.

    Of the 3,750 patients it had information on, it said 120 have been hospitalised - accounting for 3.2% - and one has died.

    Brazil reported the first monkeypox-related death outside the African continent in the current outbreak, earlier on Friday.

    Earlier this month, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the monkeypox outbreak a «global health emergency».

    Photo: Global Look Press/Eduardo Parra
    #World News #Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Iranian scientist develops world’s strongest antifungal
    Vaccine approved for at-risk Australians younger than five amid COVID-19 surge
    New York City declares monkeypox emergency, reports over 1,200 cases
    Seoul to hold beauty expo next month
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 1,505 patients with COVID-19 treated in hospitals – Healthcare Ministry