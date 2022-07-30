30 July 2022 14:36

Spain confirms Europe's first-known monkeypox-related death

MADRID. KAZINFORM Spain has reported its first monkeypox-related death in what is Europe's first known death and the second outside of Africa in the current outbreak.

The country's health ministry confirmed the death on Friday, WAM reports.

In its latest report, the Spanish Health Ministry said 4,298 cases had been confirmed in the country.

Of the 3,750 patients it had information on, it said 120 have been hospitalised - accounting for 3.2% - and one has died.

Brazil reported the first monkeypox-related death outside the African continent in the current outbreak, earlier on Friday.

Earlier this month, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the monkeypox outbreak a «global health emergency».













Photo: Global Look Press/Eduardo Parra