Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Spain defeated Norway 3-0 Saturday at the Estadio La Rosaleda in Group A of Euro 2024 Qualifying, with Espanyol striker Joselu scoring a brace on his international debut.

Spain dominated possession early on and grabbed the lead in the 13th minute through RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo, WAM reports.

Norway started to apply pressure and create chances towards the end of the first half, but they were unable to convert.

Joselu came off the bench to double Spain's advantage and scored his first national team goal. Joselu doubled his goal total and puts his team up three goals against Norway.