Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying

26 March 2023, 10:50
Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying Photo: wam.ae

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Spain defeated Norway 3-0 Saturday at the Estadio La Rosaleda in Group A of Euro 2024 Qualifying, with Espanyol striker Joselu scoring a brace on his international debut.

Spain dominated possession early on and grabbed the lead in the 13th minute through RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo, WAM reports.

Norway started to apply pressure and create chances towards the end of the first half, but they were unable to convert.

Joselu came off the bench to double Spain's advantage and scored his first national team goal. Joselu doubled his goal total and puts his team up three goals against Norway.


Related news
Kazakhstan to host XII Summer Universiade 2023
Теги:
Sport   World News   Football  
Read also
Kazakhstani Denis Yevseyev fails to reach San Luis Potosi quarter finals
Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin loses in 2023 Murcia Open quarterfinal
Istanbul Airport becomes one of top 10 busiest airport in 2022
Almaty hosts Asian Cadet and Junior Judo Cup
Seongnam City Hall raided in bridge collapse probe
1.7 mn tourists expected to visit Italy's art cities over Easter
Over 300 athletes to compete at 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships in Kazakh capital
Brazilian architect wins Winter Olympic Games medal contest
News Partner
Popular
1 Over 300 athletes to compete at 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships in Kazakh capital
2 Saudi Conglomerate Invited to Astana International Forum
3 Terrorism situation in SCO region remains complicated and dynamic – National Security Committee
4 Kyrgyzstan to extend simplified visa regime with 11 foreign countries
5 Reed fires completely extinguished in wetlands in Atyrau region

News