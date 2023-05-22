Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

SpaceX launches private passengers to space station

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
22 May 2023, 10:55
SpaceX launches private passengers to space station Photo: spacex.com

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM U.S. private space company SpaceX launched another crew of private astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday, Xinhua reports.

The Dragon spacecraft carrying the four-member crew blasted off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 5:37 p.m. Eastern Time (2137 GMT).

The spacecraft is expected to dock the space-facing port of the ISS Harmony module on Monday.

The crew members are Commander Peggy Whitson, Pilot John Shoffner from the United States and Mission Specialists Ali Alqarni and Rayyanah Barnawi from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With this mission, Whitson becomes the first woman to command a private spaceflight.

The crew is scheduled to spend about eight days on the ISS performing over 20 science and technology experiments in areas such as human physiology and physical sciences to help expand knowledge to benefit life on Earth.

The mission, codenamed Ax-2, is Axiom Space's second all-private astronaut mission to the ISS following the first mission in 2022.


World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Astana Opera Academy soloist wins Grand Prix at Vocal Competition
Astana Opera Academy soloist wins Grand Prix at Vocal Competition
Kazakh TV channels to broadcast Golden Friendship documentary about President’s state visit to China
Kazakh TV channels to broadcast Golden Friendship documentary about President’s state visit to China
Spanish F-18 fighter crashes at air force base
Spanish F-18 fighter crashes at air force base
Golden Friendship documentary about Kazakhstan-China coop released
Golden Friendship documentary about Kazakhstan-China coop released
S. Korea to complete assembly of homegrown space rocket Nuri for this week's launch
S. Korea to complete assembly of homegrown space rocket Nuri for this week's launch
Astana’s Martin Laas wins Tour of Sakarya
Astana’s Martin Laas wins Tour of Sakarya
Amazon deforestation down 36%
Amazon deforestation down 36%
May 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan May 22
Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan May 22