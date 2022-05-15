Go to the main site
    SpaceX launches 53 Starlink satellites into space

    15 May 2022, 12:43

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - SpaceX on Saturday launched a total of 53 Starlink satellites into the space from the US state of California, Anadolu Agency reports.

    A SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket was launched from the Vandenberg Space Force Base at 3.07 p.m. local time (2207GMT).

    All the satellites were successfully deployed, SpaceX said on Twitter.

    «Falcon 9's first stage has landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship,» the company said, also releasing footage of the launch.

    Starlink is a space-based system that SpaceX has been working on for years to facilitate internet access to underserved areas of the world.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Technology World News Space
