SpaceX launches 46 more Starlink internet satellites into space

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
28 April 2023, 13:44
Photo: en.trend.az

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM U.S. private space company SpaceX launched 46 more Starlink satellites into orbit on Thursday.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 6:40 a.m. Pacific Time from the Space Launch Complex at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, Xinhua reports.

Following the launch, SpaceX confirmed the Starlink satellites were deployed.

Falcon 9's first stage landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

Starlink will deliver high-speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable, according to SpaceX.


