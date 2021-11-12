SpaceX Crew-3 spacecraft docks to ISS

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Crew Dragon Endurance spacecraft developed by SpaceX docked to the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday evening, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said in a release, Xinhua reports.

The spacecraft arrived at the ISS at 6:32 p.m. EST (2332 GMT) after separation with Falcon 9 rocket over 20 hours ago.

The four astronauts aboard Crew Dragon Endurance have joined the other three at the ISS through a hatch, according to a NASA webcast.

The crew are on a planned six-month mission to live and work in the microgravity laboratory to advance scientific knowledge and demonstrate new technologies for future human and robotic exploration missions as part of NASA's Moon and Mars exploration approach, including lunar missions through NASA's Artemis program, said NASA.

SpaceX Crew-3 mission lifted off at 9:03 p.m. EST Wednesday (0203 GMT Thursday) on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida for NASA's third crew rotation mission.

Astronauts aboard Crew Dragon Endurance spacecraft include NASA astronauts Raja Chari, mission commander; Tom Marshburn, pilot; and Kayla Barron, mission specialist; and European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer.



