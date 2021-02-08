Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

'Space Sweepers' tops Netflix movie chart

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
8 February 2021, 18:43
'Space Sweepers' tops Netflix movie chart

SEOUL. KAZINFORM «Space Sweepers,» an outer space sci-fi blockbuster directed by Jo Sung-hee of South Korea, ranked first among Netflix films a day after its release worldwide, a chart showed Sunday.

The movie, starring Song Joong-ki and Kim Tae-ri, made it to the top with 525 points as of Saturday, according to FlixPatrol, which compiles video on demand and streaming data, Yonhap reports.

It placed first in South Korea and 15 other nations, including Belgium, France and Malaysia.

Set in 2092, «Space Sweepers» features the crew of The Victory, a space debris collector ship.

As South Korea's first big-budget space adventure, it was supposed to hit cinemas last summer. With its big screen debut delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was unveiled through Netflix on Feb. 5.


Culture   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped