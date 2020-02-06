Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Karaganda region

    Soyuz spacecraft to land in Kazakhstan

    6 February 2020, 14:27

    KOROLYOV. KAZINFORM - The Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft carrying Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov, NASA astronaut Christina Koch and European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano has undocked from the International Space Station (ISS), the Russian Mission Control Center said in a statement.

    According to the Mission Control Center, no incidents were reported during the undocking.The spacecraft is scheduled to land 147 kilometers southeast from Kazakhstan’s city of Zhezqazghan at 09:12 GMT.

    Source: TASS

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Karaganda region Space exploration
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn