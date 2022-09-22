Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Soyuz MS-22 Tsiolkovsky spacecraft docks ISS
22 September 2022, 16:38

KOROLYOV. KAZINFORM - The Soyuz MS-22 Tsiolkovsky spacecraft carrying cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin (who will become the third special TASS reporter at the International Space Station) and astronaut Francisco Rubio docked to the ISS’ Rassvet module, TASS reports.

The flight happened via the two-orbit scheme and the docking proceeded in the automatic mode.


Photo: TASS/Sergei Savostyanov

