29 September 2022, 19:40
Soyuz MS-21 crew returns to Earth
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The crew of the manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-21 landed in Kazakhstan at 4:57 pm Astana time today, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The crew made up of Russian astronauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev, Sergey Korsakov landed 174km southeast of the city of Zhezkazgan after a 185-hour expedition to the ISS.
The manned transport spacecraft Soyuz MS-21 blasted off September 22 from Baikonur Cosmodrome.
