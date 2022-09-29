29 September 2022, 19:40

Soyuz MS-21 crew returns to Earth

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The crew of the manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-21 landed in Kazakhstan at 4:57 pm Astana time today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The crew made up of Russian astronauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev, Sergey Korsakov landed 174km southeast of the city of Zhezkazgan after a 185-hour expedition to the ISS.

The manned transport spacecraft Soyuz MS-21 blasted off September 22 from Baikonur Cosmodrome.