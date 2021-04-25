Go to the main site
    Soyuz MS-18 landing scheduled for October 17 — cosmonaut

    25 April 2021, 12:45

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The landing of the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft, which is currently docked with the International Space Station (ISS), is scheduled for October 17, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky said on Saturday.

    «Our expedition lasts 191 days. The landing is scheduled for October 17,» Novitsky said, TASS reports.

    Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov, as well as NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, arrived to the orbital outpost aboard the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft on April 9.

    Earlier, head of the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center Pavel Vlasov said two crew members will stay in the orbit longer than scheduled due to Russia’s plans to shoot the first movie in space aboard the station. In his words, Novitsky will return to the Earth in the Soyuz MS-18 descent capsule, along with an actress and a film director, who will travel to space to make space-based film scenes aboard the ISS.

    Two crew members, Dubrov and Vande Hei, will stay at the ISS and will return to the Earth using the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

