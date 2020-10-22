Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Soyuz MS-16 lands safely with crew from space station

Adlet Seilkhanov
22 October 2020, 09:55
ZHEZKAZGAN. KAZINFORM – The Soyuz MS-16 lander with the Russian, US crew from the space station has safely landed on the Kazakh stepper southeast of the Kazakh city of Zhezkazgan, Kazinform cites the press service of Roscosmos.

The space station crew Russian astronauts Ivan Vagner, Anatoly Ivanishin and NASA astronaut Christopher Cassidy returned to Earth after a 196-day mission, conducting experiments in different areas of science, including medicine, space biology, biotechnology, physical and chemical processes, and so on.

After undocking from the ISS at 05:32am Nur-Sultan time, the Soyuz MS-16 manned space vehicle safely returned to Earth at 08:54am Nur-Sultan time. According to the press service of Roscosmos, the health state of the three astronauts is good.

Notably, the 63rd long-duration expedition started on April 9, 2020 from the no.31 site of Baikonur Cosmodrome, with Soyuz MS-16 becoming the first manned space vehicle to travel to orbit on the Soyuz2.1a launch vehicle with the crew.


