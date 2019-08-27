Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Science

    Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft with Fedor robot successfully docks with ISS

    27 August 2019, 11:21

    KOROLEV. KAZINFORM The Soyuz MS-14 manned spacecraft with the Fedor robot (Skybot F-850) has successfully docked with the Zvezda module of the International Space Station (ISS), a TASS correspondent reported from the Mission Control Center.

    «Docking is registered,» a commentator at the Mission Control Center said, TASS reports.

    The spacecraft docked with the ISS at 6:08am Moscow time, several minutes earlier than initially planned.

    The first docking attempt was planned for 8:31am Moscow time on August 24 but the Soyuz MS-14 failed to dock with the Poisk module.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Space
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
    5 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships